6 Bangladeshi nationals held at Tripura airport

Guwahati, Nov 2: In a recent development, at least alleged six Bangladeshi nationals were held at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura on Tuesday evening.

The six individuals were apprehended for their unauthorized entry into the country after they were spotted moving in and around the airport.

After preliminary investigations, the accused were not able to provide any valid documents, police revealed.

All the six accused have been charged under the Indian Passport Act. A thorough investigation has been initiated regarding the matter.

As per sources, the accused Bangladeshi infiltrators had come to Agartala in Tripura with intentions to travel to Kolkata.