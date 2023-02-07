59 railway stations in NE to be developed with world-class amenities

Guwahati, Feb 7: In an effort to enhance the rail connectivity and infrastructure development in the North-eastern region of India, as many as 59 railway stations would be developed with world class facilities, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

All the stations will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi brought Northeast India back to spotlight by terming the region as #Ashtalakshmi.Budget allocation for Railways reflects Hon'ble PM's care where 19 projects of ₹75,795 cr currently going on. An allocation of 5 times more than what it was 9 years ago. pic.twitter.com/j6DnFYm1jd — Bhubaneswar Kalita MP (@kalita_mp) February 7, 2023

In the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament last week allotted 2.4k lakh crore for the development of railway infrastructure in the country.



While interacting with media, Vaishnaw informed that 15 stations each in all divisions of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He further claimed that for the first time, an amount of Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been earmarked for connecting the hilly and border areas.

The Gross Budget Allocation for N.F. Railway for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 10,988.80 crore. It is 13.75 per cent more than the previous year's allotment. The allocation for the northeastern states is Rs 10,269 crore, which is about Rs 300 crore higher than last year.

Railways: Expansion and Modernisation!



North East has received an astounding outlay of ₹10,269 Cr. for a range of Railway Infrastructure and Safety projects.#AmritKaalBudget #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/U2ejwA7Kbt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 4, 2023

Around Rs 6,591 crore has been allocated for new lines while Rs 1,364 crore is earmarked for the doubling of railway tracks.