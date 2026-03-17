56 of 77 Bombo households back Siang Upper Multipurpose Project survey in Arunachal

Itanagar, March 17: In a latest development supporting the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), 56 out of 77 households of Bomdo village of Upper Siang district formally extended their consent by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

On behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang signed the MoU.

Binbo Lonchung signed the agreement on behalf of the Project Affected Families of Bomdo village and formally handed over the consent authorisation to the deputy commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, DC Talo Jerang elaborated on various aspects of the PFR survey and clarified doubts and misconceptions related to the pre-feasibility study process.

He also appreciated the residents of Bomdo village for their forward-looking approach and constructive support towards the proposed project.

The MoU signing programme at the Conference Hall of the DC Bungalow, Yingkiong on Monday was held in the presence of SUMP Development Committee vice-chairperson Lumgeng Litin, committee members Omiyang Boli and Dubom Tekseng, circle officer Kenbang Jongkey, along with representatives of the Project Affected Families (PAFs).

The development reflects growing community participation and support for the ongoing PFR activities of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Upper Siang district.

Proposed to be developed on the Siang River, the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, considered a project of national importance, is expected to strengthen energy security, improve infrastructure and generate long-term socio-economic opportunities for the region.

The signing of MoUs for the PFR stage marks a critical milestone, enabling the government to initiate detailed assessments and planning processes.