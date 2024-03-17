52-year-old woman found murdered at her shop in Aizawl

Aizawl, Mar 17: In a tragic incident, a resident of Aizawl’s Tuikual South was found dead at her Aizawl New Market shop at around 10 AM on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as V Lalhmingthangi (52).

As per sources, Lalhmingthangi’s C Zothanmawia was on his way to Aizawl Police Station on Sunday morning when he realized that his wife V Lalhmingthangi, the proprietor of VLH Variety Store at Aizawl New Market, had not returned home the previous night. But before he could file any missing person case, their son had found the dead body of his mother inside her shop.

Police and Forensic team immediately reached the shop, where investigation was promptly taken up. The police team then searched for the suspect, Irene Lallawmzuali (34) of Ramthar North locality.

Accoridng to information received, police recovered a knife and other items from Irene which were suspected to be used for the murder.

Meanwhile, Home Minister of Mizoram K.Sapdanga during a press conference affirmed that the suspect, Irene Lallawmzuali, upon interrogation by the police had confessed to the murder of V Lalhmingthangi; and that a case under IPC section 302/201/380 had been registered at Aizawl Police Station.