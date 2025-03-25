52% of Manipur’s springs drying up, rivers losing perennial flow: Environment Directorate

Imphal, March 25: Most of the rivers that pass through the valley areas of Manipur excluding Barak, the largest river in the State, have turned "seasonal" due to the decline of the natural springs.

This was stated by Dr T Brajakumar Singh, Director of Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, while attending the World Water Day 2025 event and launching a yearlong campaign for the rejuvenation of Kakching Ethei main canal at Kakching Louyai Lambi (Wairi Thingel), some 50 km south of Imphal, on Sunday.

"Around 52 per cent of the springs in the State are drying up. Around 36 springs out of 96 at the catchment area of Nambul river have already dried up," Dr Brajakumar said.

Nambul river, which originates from Kounu hills, flows down through the valley area after passing through the busy Imphal market and falls at Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Other rivers in the State are also facing a similar issue.

With many of the springs in the hills drying up and interrupting the flow of the rivers, both hills and valleys have been facing water shortage issues for the past 5-10 years, raising concerns of chronic water scarcity.

"Rejuvenation of springs is the need of the hour. Otherwise, we'll have to buy water like fuel from the neighbouring states," he added.

Sunday's launching of a year-long campaign for the rejuvenation of Kakching Ethei main canal was organised by ADAM Kakching in collaboration with the management committee of Louyai Lambi Park and Indian Red Cross Society, Kakching district branch.

- By Correspondent