Four Northeast states face below-normal rainfall; Assam records 37% monsoon-deficit

New Delhi, August 11: While India’s overall monsoon rainfall this season has been close to normal, the distribution remains uneven, with several Northeastern states grappling with substantial deficits, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.

Between June 1 and August 10, India received 539 mm of rainfall, marginally above the long-period average of 535.6 mm.

However, four Northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and neighbouring Bihar — have recorded notable seasonal shortfalls, deepening concerns about agriculture.

Arunachal Pradesh gauged 652.1 mm against a normal of 1,081.0 mm (about 40% below normal), Assam 603.8 mm (37% below normal), Meghalaya 978.7 mm (45% below normal), Sikkim 837.4 mm (20% below normal) and Bihar 438.3 mm (25% below).

The IMD attributes this uneven pattern to shifting monsoon dynamics and anticipates the second half of the season (August-September) to be generally wetter nationwide.

Yet, parts of the Northeast and adjoining eastern India are forecasted to remain drier than usual, continuing a worrying trend of below-normal rainfall in the region over recent years.

Experts warn that persistent rainfall deficits could impact the region’s predominantly agrarian economy, which depends heavily on timely monsoon rains.

The monsoon’s importance extends beyond agriculture, replenishing reservoirs vital for drinking water and hydroelectric power generation.

With about 42% of India’s population reliant on agriculture, the implications of uneven rainfall spread are far-reaching, impacting food security and rural livelihoods.

As the IMD closely monitors the monsoon’s progress, the region’s farmers and policymakers hope for relief in the coming weeks, crucial for averting drought conditions and sustaining the Northeast’s green cover and economic health.

