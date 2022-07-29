84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

5 decomposed bodies found in Arunachal, one drowns in Furak river

By Correspondent

Itanagar, Jul 29: The purported denial of leave for the festival of Eid has resulted in a tragic end for six of the 19 Assam-based construction workers missing from a BRO labour camp in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Kurung Kumey district, as decomposed bodies of five of the labourers were found in the dense forest while the other was drowned in the Furak river, official sources said on Thursday.

Reportedly, 19 out of 30 labourers, engaged in a BRO road construction work along the India-China border in Kurung Kumey district, had fled from the labour camp at Huri under Damin circle of the district on July 5 and their 'missing report' was filed at the Koloriang police station eight days later on July 13.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said, search and rescue teams have traced and rescued 10 labourers so far. Five decomposed bodies were found in the stiff and dense forest in between Huri and Tapa.

One Hikmat Ali was drowned in the Furak river. With this, the total number of deaths increased to six, he said.

As per the statements of rescued labourers, the dead bodies found were that of Forizul Haque alias Turu, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali alias Rustom Ali and Abul Hussain, and the fifth one was yet to be identified.

"The dead bodies were found in different locations and on different dates — one on July 25, three on July 26 and one on July 28," the DC said.

The DC, however, said, "Due to many reasons the decomposed dead bodies could not be retrieved."

He also informed that the IAF chopper, which undertook the search and rescue operation on July 23, suspended its operations due to inclement weather and is still waiting for good weather to resume the search operation.

The DC said he personally joined the search and rescue operations at Huri on July 26 (Tuesday) and inspected the places in the jungle where the rescued labourers crossed the Furak river and the place where one Wajid Ali was supposed to remain there. He directed the Police, SDRF and local teams to continue the search and rescue operation till all the remaining missing labourers are found alive or dead.

After returning from Huri, the DC on Thursday visited the five rescued labourers undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Koloriang and inquired about their health conditions. The other five are recuperating in TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Our focus is on public service orientation, says Assam DGP

Our focus is on public service orientation, says Assam DGP

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Next Story
Similar Posts
Amitabh Ranjan new Tripura DGP
28 July 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 28: Senior IPS officer Amitabh Ranjan has been appointed the new Director General of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BJP supporters burns effigy of Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
28 July 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Imphal, Jul 28: Protests against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Draupadi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya rewards 231 sportspersons with cash prizes
28 July 2022 9:01 AM GMT

Shillong, July 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma gave cash awards, amounting to over Rs...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Falsely implicated, says Mizoram BJP MLA sentenced to jail for corruption
28 July 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 28: Mizoram's lone BJP MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma, who has been sentenced to a year in jail...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura govt inks MoU with NESAC for 21 projects
26 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 26: The Tripura government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

TMC MPs demand repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border agreement
26 July 2022 8:50 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday held a protest at Vijay Chowk here demanding...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IMD predicts increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region
25 July 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 25: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Arunachal: 10 out of 19 Assam labourers who fled construction site rescued
25 July 2022 9:46 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 25: A total of 10 labourers out of the 19 who went missing from a road construction...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two more missing Assam workers found in Arunachal forests after 20 days
25 July 2022 7:22 AM GMT

Itanagar, July 25: With two more workers rescued on Sunday, so far 10 of the 19 Assam workers who...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tourism back on track in Sikkim, say officials
24 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Gangtok, Jul 24: Tourism industry, the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, has got back on its feet since...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Top NE police officers vow to work together on insurgency, drug trafficking
24 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 24: Insurgency, extremism and drug trafficking have emerged as the major security...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Seven of 19 missing labourers found in Arunachal jungle
23 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 23: Seven of the 19 labourers who went missing from a road construction site in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam bikers, on way to Arunachal's Tawang, found dead in deep gorge
22 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 22: Bodies of four people from Assam were found in a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

5 decomposed bodies found in Arunachal, one drowns in Furak river

Itanagar, Jul 29: The purported denial of leave for the festival of Eid has resulted in a tragic end for six of the 19 Assam-based construction workers missing from a BRO labour camp in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Kurung Kumey district, as decomposed bodies of five of the labourers were found in the dense forest while the other was drowned in the Furak river, official sources said on Thursday.

Reportedly, 19 out of 30 labourers, engaged in a BRO road construction work along the India-China border in Kurung Kumey district, had fled from the labour camp at Huri under Damin circle of the district on July 5 and their 'missing report' was filed at the Koloriang police station eight days later on July 13.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said, search and rescue teams have traced and rescued 10 labourers so far. Five decomposed bodies were found in the stiff and dense forest in between Huri and Tapa.

One Hikmat Ali was drowned in the Furak river. With this, the total number of deaths increased to six, he said.

As per the statements of rescued labourers, the dead bodies found were that of Forizul Haque alias Turu, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali alias Rustom Ali and Abul Hussain, and the fifth one was yet to be identified.

"The dead bodies were found in different locations and on different dates — one on July 25, three on July 26 and one on July 28," the DC said.

The DC, however, said, "Due to many reasons the decomposed dead bodies could not be retrieved."

He also informed that the IAF chopper, which undertook the search and rescue operation on July 23, suspended its operations due to inclement weather and is still waiting for good weather to resume the search operation.

The DC said he personally joined the search and rescue operations at Huri on July 26 (Tuesday) and inspected the places in the jungle where the rescued labourers crossed the Furak river and the place where one Wajid Ali was supposed to remain there. He directed the Police, SDRF and local teams to continue the search and rescue operation till all the remaining missing labourers are found alive or dead.

After returning from Huri, the DC on Thursday visited the five rescued labourers undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Koloriang and inquired about their health conditions. The other five are recuperating in TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Our focus is on public service orientation, says Assam DGP

Our focus is on public service orientation, says Assam DGP

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Similar Posts
Amitabh Ranjan new Tripura DGP
28 July 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 28: Senior IPS officer Amitabh Ranjan has been appointed the new Director General of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BJP supporters burns effigy of Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
28 July 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Imphal, Jul 28: Protests against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Draupadi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya rewards 231 sportspersons with cash prizes
28 July 2022 9:01 AM GMT

Shillong, July 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma gave cash awards, amounting to over Rs...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Falsely implicated, says Mizoram BJP MLA sentenced to jail for corruption
28 July 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 28: Mizoram's lone BJP MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma, who has been sentenced to a year in jail...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura govt inks MoU with NESAC for 21 projects
26 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 26: The Tripura government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

TMC MPs demand repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border agreement
26 July 2022 8:50 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday held a protest at Vijay Chowk here demanding...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IMD predicts increase in rainfall activity over Northeast region
25 July 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 25: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Arunachal: 10 out of 19 Assam labourers who fled construction site rescued
25 July 2022 9:46 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 25: A total of 10 labourers out of the 19 who went missing from a road construction...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two more missing Assam workers found in Arunachal forests after 20 days
25 July 2022 7:22 AM GMT

Itanagar, July 25: With two more workers rescued on Sunday, so far 10 of the 19 Assam workers who...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tourism back on track in Sikkim, say officials
24 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Gangtok, Jul 24: Tourism industry, the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, has got back on its feet since...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Top NE police officers vow to work together on insurgency, drug trafficking
24 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 24: Insurgency, extremism and drug trafficking have emerged as the major security...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Seven of 19 missing labourers found in Arunachal jungle
23 July 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 23: Seven of the 19 labourers who went missing from a road construction site in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam bikers, on way to Arunachal's Tawang, found dead in deep gorge
22 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 22: Bodies of four people from Assam were found in a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X