5 decomposed bodies found in Arunachal, one drowns in Furak river

Itanagar, Jul 29: The purported denial of leave for the festival of Eid has resulted in a tragic end for six of the 19 Assam-based construction workers missing from a BRO labour camp in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Kurung Kumey district, as decomposed bodies of five of the labourers were found in the dense forest while the other was drowned in the Furak river, official sources said on Thursday.

Reportedly, 19 out of 30 labourers, engaged in a BRO road construction work along the India-China border in Kurung Kumey district, had fled from the labour camp at Huri under Damin circle of the district on July 5 and their 'missing report' was filed at the Koloriang police station eight days later on July 13.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said, search and rescue teams have traced and rescued 10 labourers so far. Five decomposed bodies were found in the stiff and dense forest in between Huri and Tapa.

One Hikmat Ali was drowned in the Furak river. With this, the total number of deaths increased to six, he said.

As per the statements of rescued labourers, the dead bodies found were that of Forizul Haque alias Turu, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali alias Rustom Ali and Abul Hussain, and the fifth one was yet to be identified.

"The dead bodies were found in different locations and on different dates — one on July 25, three on July 26 and one on July 28," the DC said.

The DC, however, said, "Due to many reasons the decomposed dead bodies could not be retrieved."

He also informed that the IAF chopper, which undertook the search and rescue operation on July 23, suspended its operations due to inclement weather and is still waiting for good weather to resume the search operation.

The DC said he personally joined the search and rescue operations at Huri on July 26 (Tuesday) and inspected the places in the jungle where the rescued labourers crossed the Furak river and the place where one Wajid Ali was supposed to remain there. He directed the Police, SDRF and local teams to continue the search and rescue operation till all the remaining missing labourers are found alive or dead.

After returning from Huri, the DC on Thursday visited the five rescued labourers undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Koloriang and inquired about their health conditions. The other five are recuperating in TRIHMS, Naharlagun.