484 families selected for resettlement in Serou, 276 houses under construction in Sugnu

Imphal, March 27: As many as 484 families have been selected for their resettlement at Serou in Kakching district, while 276 houses are under construction at Sugnu area, Kakching Deputy Commissioner Rohit Anand stated today.

Speaking in a meeting on internally displaced persons (IDPs), Anand highlighted the steps taken by the district administration for their welfare. The meeting was conducted by the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), in collaboration with the Kakching district administration, in order to assess the living conditions of the IDPs and other victims, at the conference hall of the Kakching DC Office complex.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that most of the houses are nearing completion and displaced families are slowly moving back to their homes. He added that those living in relief camps at Kakching are also returning to Serou.

MSCW chairperson Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, ac-companied by panel members N Dayabati Devi and Sophia Moyon, presided over the meeting.

Anand further stated that over the last two months, the number of camp residents has significantly decreased with approximately 800 individuals having successfully relocated.

The DC stated that the Health Department is visiting the camps on a bi-weekly basis. A special mental health initiative has also been taken to address psychological distress or trauma, he added.

The DC also informed the visiting MSCW team that the 'one stop centre' and 'child welfare committee' are monitoring women and children in the camps to ensure their safety and well-being.

The MSCW team interacted with officials of various departments including Social Welfare, Kakching Police, one-stop centre, volunteers, and representatives of relief camps among others.