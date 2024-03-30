48-hour petrol pump bandh across NE postponed

Guwahati, Mar 30: The 48-hour petrol pump strike called by the Northeast India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA), scheduled to begin on March 30, has been postponed.

This comes after the state government directed the oil companies to ensure the smooth purchase and sale of petroleum products and, if necessary, invoke the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, which prohibit strikes in essential services.

Earlier, the dealers held a general meeting in its office at Uzanbazar, Guwahati, wherein it was unanimously decided that the association would resort to a 'Protest Closure of No Purchase No Sale' from 5:00 AM on March 30, 2024, to 5:00 AM on April 1, 2024.

The decision came in reference to the non-enhancement and/or non-revision in the Dealers Commission since the year 2017 and other demands and violations of the rights of the dealer as reflected in the letter addressed to all oil companies, though the expenses incurred in running the RO have escalated manifold, for which it has become extremely difficult for the dealers to continue the trade.