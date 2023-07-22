48 bags of Poppy seeds and 100 bags of illegal areca nuts seized in Mizoram

Guwahati, Jul 22: The Serchhip Battalion of Mizoram, operating under the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Saturday conducted two separate operations in Champhai district, Mizoram where they successfully confiscated 48 bags of Poppy seeds and 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts.

The seizure took place on Friday in two different locations within Champhai.



Reportedly, authorities seized approximately 30 bags of poppy seeds in New Champai area while on the other hand 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 18 bags of Poppy seeds were seized in Melbuk.

Meanwhile, the combined estimated value of the seized items from both operations was reported to be around Rs 57.64 lakh.

