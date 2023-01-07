43 militants lay down arms before Manipur Chief Minister

IMPHAL,Jan 7: Altogether 43 armed militants belonging to nine outlawed groups operating in Manipur laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream during a "Homecoming ceremony” in Imphal today.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, council of ministers and DGP Manipur P Doungel welcomed the cadres which include 13 cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup(KYKL),11 Kangleipak Communist Party-People's war group(KCP-PWG) and 5 each of People’s Liberation Army/Revolutionary People’s Front, Kangleipak Communist Party-N,2 People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak(PRO) and 1 NSCN(U).

High ranking officials of Police and Assam rifles were also present in the day’s event wherein the cadres (including few lady cadres) of different armed groups handed over 19 arms and ammunition to the chief minister one after another.

Acknowledging the sufferings of the armed cadres while speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Singh, said, “So we’re opening the door for talks.”

He said the ‘Cessation of Operation’ Agreement has been signed with Zeliangrong United Front, an armed group in Manipur and Government of India and the Government of Manipur in Delhi(on December 27,2022) and now the monitoring committee has been formed.

He also informed that talks with valley based groups have been initiated.

He also appealed to the concerned officials to provide all benefits to the cadres who joined mainstream without any hindrance as the present government is committed to bring a solution.

Later sharing the photographs of the day’s 'homecoming ceremony' in a tweet, Biren Singh wrote, “As many as 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunitions were surrendered.Happy to see more insurgents joining our work for building a progressive Manipur under the guidance of hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji.”