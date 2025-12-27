423 PMGSY machines lost in Manipur crisis, road works hit across hill districts

Imphal, Dec 27: More than 400 heavy machinery and equipment used by contractors for construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), were lost during the Manipur crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Informing this on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebration of the PMGSY recently, Chief Engineer of Manipur State Rural Road Development Agency (MSRRDA) Kh Temba Singh said, “We have lost 423 heavy machinery and equipment and so far, we have not been able to give any compensation to the contractors concerned,” he said, adding that the total cost of these machinery and equipment would be around Rs 70-80 crore.

Regarding implementation of the PMGSY in Manipur since its launch in December 2000, the Chief Engineer said that 95 per cent habitation connectivity was achieved during this period.

Informing that 1,931 works – construction of roads and bridges – at a cost of Rs 4,780 crore were completed, he pointed out that the maximum works were completed in PMGSY phase I, sanctioned in 2000-2021.

The objective of the PMGSY is to provide all-weather rural road connectivity to unconnected habitations of 250 persons (based on the 2011 Census) as part of a nationwide poverty reduction strategy.

On the other hand, Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have 55 pending works – the highest among all districts.

They are followed by Tamenglong and Noney districts with 44 pending works.

Eighty-nine per cent of the works pertaining to PMGSY Phase I and II are pending in the hill districts of the State, while 11 per cent of the balance works are meant for the valley districts.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, Commissioner (Rural Development and Panchayati Raj) Sumant Singh, former chief engineers of MSRRDA, and senior engineers and other staff were also present on the occasion.