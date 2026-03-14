4-yr-old killed in Manipur's Noney blast as father tried to dispose explosive

Imphal, Mar 14: A four-year-old boy was killed and his father critically injured in a bomb blast in Manipur’s Noney district on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kalaingampou Pamei, also known as Makurang Pamei (4). His father, Thuankungam Pamei (40), sustained grievous injuries in the blast.

The incident occurred at Taolingpung village under Khoupum Police Station when an explosive device allegedly brought by children detonated while the father was attempting to dispose of it.

According to sources, the incident took place around 8:30 am at Namkaolong Part-II in Taolingpung village. The explosive device was reportedly found by children in the area and brought near their residence.

Upon noticing the suspicious object, Thuankungam Pamei attempted to remove and dispose of it to prevent any potential danger. However, while handling the device, he reportedly slipped and fell, triggering the explosion.

The powerful blast killed the child instantly as he was standing nearby. The father suffered severe injuries in the explosion, with both legs badly damaged.

Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and evacuated the injured man for treatment.

He was first taken to the Khoupum Primary Health Centre for emergency medical care and later referred to Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal for advanced treatment. His condition was reported to be critical.

The body of the deceased child has been sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal for post-mortem examination.

Police sources confirmed that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Khoupum Police Station, and a case has been registered in connection with the explosion.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact nature and origin of the explosive device.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the presence of suspected unexploded or improvised explosive devices in remote areas, which continue to pose serious risks to civilians, particularly children.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.