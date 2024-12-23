4 Manipur districts among India’s 51 in ‘very high’ flood risk category

Imphal, Dec. 23: Four districts in Manipur are among India's 51 districts which fall in the 'very high' flood risk category, a District-level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using IPCC Framework report said.

The four districts are Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal.

"Of the 51 districts in the 'very high' risk category, 24 are in Assam, 14 in West Bengal, and the rests are in Manipur, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Kerala," the report said.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the 70-page report was prepared by researchers from IIT Guwahati, IIT Mandi and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy, Bengaluru.

The report was officially released in Delhi recently.