4 Manipur cyclists to represent India in 28th Asian MTB championships

Imphal, Oct 26: Amidst the ongoing crisis, four Manipur cyclists will represent the country in the 28th Asian Mountain Bike (MTB) Championships to be held from October 26 to 29,2023 at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

According to the Manipur Adventure and Mountain Biking Association (MAAMBA), Manipur Ronel Khundrakpam will be competing in XCO and XCE events, Thotmachan Awungshi will be competing in XCR and XCO events while former national champion K Adonis Tangpu will be competing in XCR and XCE events. The lone lady cyclist Hamom Urbashi will be competing in the Down Hill event and she will be the first female cyclist from the state to represent India in an international DownHill event. Moreover, she is going to be one of the first female cyclists of the country to participate at an international DownHill event.

“India is hosting, for the first time in its history, the Asian MTB Championships and the MAAMBA is wishing all the best to the four cyclists from the state who have worked hard to represent the country during this challenging time,” says MAAMBA’s president Dr Ng Arunkumar and secretary Y Robertson in a press release on Wednesday. Elangbam Bhubaneswar will be the CFI Technical Official at the event