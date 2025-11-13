4-day National Tribal Film Festival begins in Imphal, celebrates indigenous voices

Imphal, Nov 13: The National Tribal Film Festival 2025 got under way at the City Convention Centre and the Manipur State Film Development Society Auditorium here today. A State-level tribal carnival also began at the venues.

Inaugurating the film festival and tribal carnival, Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel said, "The State tribal carnival will showcase the rich tradition of tribal art, music, dance and craft, encouraging inter-tribal exchange, promoting creative livelihood and strengthening the spirit of national integration." Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Stating that the 'Tribal Frames Manipur' is more than a film festival, he said it is a "celebration of voices, vision and values.” The celebration provides a powerful platform for tribal filmmakers to share their stories, showcase their creativity, and engage in meaningful dialogues on the preservation of indigenous culture and identity, Dr Goel added.

including six feature films, two documentaries, 14 short films, and one animation film from nine States - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, and West Bengal will be screened in the festival. As many as 16 directors, film-makers, and actors from Manipur are participating in the cultural rendezvous.

"Through films, discussions and workshops, the festival will explore themes of cultural preservation, youth empowerment and deep connection with nature and tribal life," the Chief Secretary stated.

The screening of a 92-minute Mizo film, Mi:Bo (Missing Person) directed by Raymond Colney, 'In-Conversation' sessions with filmmakers and cultural experts, masterclasses, panel discussions, live music, and traditional dances of Kom, Koireng and Purum tribes were the highlights of the opening ceremony.

The four-day festival will host more than three dozen national guests, State delegates, and representatives of five tribal film forums and associations.

The closing ceremony will coincide with the observance of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada and commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal tribal freedom fighter, with a floral tribute to him, cultural programme, and a special screening of films.