3rd North East India Film Festival begins in Imphal, to feature 9 films

Imphal, March 21: The 3rd North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2026 commenced at TanthaPolis Cinema in Imphal on Saturday, bringing together a curated selection of films from across the Northeast and highlighting the region’s growing cinematic voice.

Inaugurating the festival, Vice Chancellor of the Manipur University of Culture, Professor Paonam Gunindro, described cinema as both a cultural archive and a dynamic medium reflecting evolving social realities.

“Cinema is a powerful tool of education and social representation,” he said, adding that platforms like NEIFF enable the Northeast’s diverse identities to reach audiences beyond national boundaries while preserving its narratives.

Gunindro also acknowledged the continued support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), expressing hope that the festival will expand in scale and reach in the coming years.

Additional Director of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Tongbram Ramesh Singh, said the initiative is aimed at nurturing filmmakers and strengthening the regional film ecosystem.

He noted that despite time constraints, the third edition was made possible after receiving approval from the Ministry.

Highlighting the rising prominence of Northeast cinema, Singh pointed to the global recognition of the Manipuri film Boong, which won a BAFTA Award, a first for India, calling it a milestone moment for the region’s film industry.

“The Northeast has immense storytelling potential, rich cultural traditions, and talented filmmakers. Platforms like NEIFF are essential to bring these narratives to the forefront,” he said, urging people to participate. He added that all screenings are free of cost.

Chairman of the organising committee, Y. Nilachandra Singh, along with filmmakers, producers and artistes from across the region, attended the inaugural event.

A total of nine films are being screened during the two-day festival, Collage, Kangbo Aloti, Ha Lyngkha Bneng, Noi Kotha, Romantic Affairs, Toy Gun, The Check Post, Phouoibee, and Laininghal Naoria Phullo—reflecting the diversity of storytelling in the Northeast.

Jointly organised by THOUNA, DIPR, and the All Manipur Film Producers Association, the festival is being held under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and NFDC.

The event aims to promote an inclusive film culture while encouraging critical engagement with cinema as an art form.