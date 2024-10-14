39,000 detonators seized near Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, suspect flees

Aizawl, Oct 14: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have recovered 39,000 detonators from an area adjacent to the Tiau River near the Indo-Myanmar border, recently.

The operation was initiated based on a tip-off regarding a motorbike rider suspected of transporting the explosives.

As security forces closed in on the suspect, the rider abandoned his motorcycle and fled across the river, evading capture.

However, an extensive search of the area led to the recovery of the detonators, along with a mobile phone, which have been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation.

This large recovery has reignited concerns over the supply of arms and ammunition to rebel groups in Myanmar, who are engaged in ongoing conflicts against the military.

Earlier this year, in March, another joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police resulted in the seizure of 110 gelatin (neogel) sticks weighing 14.084 kg and 110 detonators from a Myanmarese couple in the Champai District.

The explosives were reportedly being transported from Zokhawthar to Myanmar on a two-wheeler owned by the accused.

A month prior to that, security forces recovered a substantial cache of explosives in Lawngtlai.

In that operation, authorities seized 150 kg of explosives, 1,800 detonators, and over 3,000 meters of detonating cord, all believed to be intended for rebel groups operating in Myanmar.

The ongoing operations highlight the persistent issue of illegal arms trafficking in the region.