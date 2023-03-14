38,127 students to appear in HSLC exam in Manipur

Imphal, March 14: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2023 will be conducted by Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) from March 16 to April 3,2023 in 158 examination centres across Manipur.

A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools and 28,477 students of private schools would appear in the examination, says Chairman Akham Joykumar Singh of BOSEM. Around 1637 students were decreased this year comparing to the total number of students appeared in the examination previous year. The reason could be because of the slight change in the compartmental examination system last time,he said. However the system may not be repeated this time.

The BOSEM has also constituted 70 inspection teams to check use of unfair means by students during the examination, BOSEM Chairman said.

He also appealed to one and all not to call bandh, general strike or blockade during the course of the upcoming examination considering the interest of the students.

On the possible time or date for declaration of the HSLC examination result,he informed that there are planning to declare the result by second week of May 2023. Secretary Dr Sapam Mangijao Singh of BOSEM and Controller of Examinations Laishram Mangi Singh of BOSEM were also present during Monday’s media briefing.