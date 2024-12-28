38% of Consumer Affairs Funds Allocated to Strengthen Northeast Commissions

Guwahati, Dec 28: The Parliamentary Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has emphasized the need for bolstering the infrastructure of consumer commissions in the Northeastern States. The aim is to make the resolution of consumer disputes more efficient, accessible, and affordable for the region's residents.

The committee highlighted several instances of non-compliance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, particularly regarding the establishment of District Consumer Protection Councils in every district and the mandate for State Consumer Protection Councils to meet twice annually. These gaps, it noted, undermine consumer rights and impede the justice delivery system.

In response, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution reported substantial financial assistance under the scheme for strengthening the infrastructure of consumer commissions. A significant portion of the funds—38%—has been allocated to the Northeastern States over the past three years.

“Special attention is being given to the Northeastern States to ensure robust infrastructure capable of delivering speedy, simple, and inexpensive resolution of consumer disputes,” the ministry stated. It further revealed that out of the total Rs 999.40 lakh disbursed under the scheme during the last three years, Rs 382.08 lakh was specifically allocated to the region.

The Parliamentary Committee has urged the Central Government to intensify its efforts to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act's provisions across the Northeast. It stressed that enhanced infrastructure and adherence to legal mandates are crucial for upholding consumer rights and facilitating effective dispute resolution in the region.