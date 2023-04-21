37 militants from two insurgent groups lay down arms before Manipur CM

IMPHAL, April 21: Thirty seven cadres belonging to two insurgent groups laid down their arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream in Imphal today, at a homecoming ceremony at the banquet hall of 1st Battalion Manipur rifles in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh led council of ministers, Rajya Sabha MP, MLAs, Chief Secretary and DGP Manipur welcomed the 36 cadres belonging to Chin Kuki Liberation Army(CKLA) and one cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak(PRO).

Top officials of civil administration, Police and Assam rifles were also present in the day’s event wherein the cadres of different armed groups handed over 12 arms and ammunition to the chief minister one after another.

According to DGP Manipur 130 militants belonging to different armed groups operating in the state are at the rehabilitation camps in the state after they joined the mainstream.

Sharing the photographs of the homecoming ceremony in a Facebook post, Biren Singh wrote, "I welcome the 37 cadres of the two UG groups for their decision to lay down arms and return to the mainstream during the homecoming ceremony at the 1st Mr Banquet Hall, Imphal today."

The cadres include 36 from the CKLA and 1 cadre of PREPAK (Pro). The surrendered weapons of the 36 CKLA cadres include 12 arms (four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifle, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols), two hand grenades, and 540 assorted ammunition.

With more insurgents laying down arms and putting their faith in PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji led BJP Government, I am confident that we will strengthen the peace and progress of Manipur,he added.

Under the revised scheme of 2018,rehabilitation benefits given to the surrender cadres include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakhs to each surrendered cadre,monthly stipend of Rs 6000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons.They will stay in rehabilitation camp for 3 years.

Forty three cadres belonging to 9 insurgent groups laid down 19 arms and ammunition and joined the mainstream in Imphal in January this year.