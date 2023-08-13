3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, Aug 13: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the northeastern State of Meghalaya on August 13 afternoon at 1.27 p.m., according to the National Centre for Seismology.

According to official data, the earthquake with an epicentre in Tura, Meghalaya was 5 km deep.





Mild tremors were also felt in Assam's Guwahati.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-08-2023, 13:27:58 IST, Lat: 25.84 & Long: 90.90, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 78km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya" the NCS stated in X.



