37 gallantry, service awards presented at Eastern Command Investiture in Meghalaya

Shillong, Feb 10: The Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony 2026 was held with solemn military grandeur at Umroi Military Station in Shillong on Tuesday, honouring the courage, leadership and distinguished service of personnel of the Indian Army.

A total of 37 gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to officers and soldiers for acts of exceptional valour, devotion to duty and selfless service rendered in challenging operational environments.

The awards included 19 Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sena Medals (Distinguished), two Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal, seven Vishisht Seva Medals and one Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The honours recognise bravery in the face of adversity, outstanding leadership and sustained dedication to the service of the nation.

In addition to individual honours, 49 units and Army Public School in Kolkata were conferred with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command Unit Appreciation.

The recognition was awarded for exemplary professionalism, operational excellence and notable achievements across a range of military and institutional responsibilities.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Indian Defence Forces and the families of the award recipients.

The annual ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command.

Addressing the gathering, Tiwari congratulated the awardees and lauded their unwavering commitment to duty.

He exhorted all ranks to continue upholding the highest traditions, values and ethos of the Indian Army while remaining prepared to meet future challenges with resolve and professionalism.

As a prelude to the investiture ceremony, a cultural programme titled "Shaurya Sandhya" was organised on February 9, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage and paying tribute to the spirit of courage, sacrifice and unity that defines the Indian Armed Forces.

The presence of Veer Naris added a deeply emotional dimension to the event, underscoring the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families in service of the nation, the official statement added.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Eastern Command's enduring commitment to honouring valour and service in the defence of the nation.

IANS