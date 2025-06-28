36,000 sq km in NE identified with mineral potential: Geological Survey of India

Guwahati, June 28: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified over 36,000 sq km area in the Northeast as having mineral potential, translating to nearly 3,000 prospective mines.

This was stated by VL Kantha Rao, secretary in the Union Ministry of Mines at the second North East Geology and Mining Ministers’ Conclave that was inaugurated here on Friday, marking a major milestone towards unlocking the mineral and coal potential of the region.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam has initiated the auction of seven limestone blocks in Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district, with five already auctioned and letters of intent issued. The remaining two are expected to be auctioned by August 2025.

He expressed confidence that, with the support of the Government of India and the Indian Bureau of Mines, at least one of these limestone blocks could be operationalised by December 2025.

Sarma said that during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, the Mines and Minerals Department signed 14 MoUs securing investment commitments exceeding Rs 46,000 crore from national and international investors.

Sarma assured the gathering of Assam’s conducive working environment and announced that the State Cabinet has approved the formation of the Assam State Mineral Trust to promote sustainable mining and exploration of minor minerals. He added that the Assam Mineral Policy is in its final stage of formulation and is expected to be implemented within a month.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy underscored the Northeast’s critical role in India’s mining and energy roadmap. He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mineral-rich States of the Northeast are now receiving focused attention to transform untapped resources into drivers of economic growth, employment, and local empowerment.

VL Kantha Rao said that Assam has now firmly entered the national auction map, signalling a new era for mineral development. He called for expanding exploration and research, including leveraging Artificial Intelligence in mineral discovery.

Notably, the Northeast is home to one of India’s first AI-supported exploration projects sanctioned under the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

The secretary urged all State governments to actively facilitate exploration, considering the challenging topography, and to ensure sustainability and adequate security for geologists working in remote areas.

Vikram Dev Dutt, secretary in the Ministry of Coal, highlighted the Northeast’s strategic importance for India’s energy security, owing to its rich tertiary coal deposits across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim. These deposits, he noted, are characterised by high calorific value, low ash, and relatively higher sulphur content.

He said that 10 per cent of funds under the Central sector-funded schemes for exploration have been earmarked specifically for the Northeast, underscoring the need for targeted exploration initiatives.

The secretary also informed that five coal blocks in the region have been successfully auctioned, with a combined capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum and which are expected to create around 1,650 jobs and generate nearly Rs 800 crore in annual revenue for the States.





By

Staff Reporter