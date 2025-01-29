35-million-year-old fossil stolen from South Garo Hills, villagers outraged

Banghmara, Jan 29: A fossil discovered and documented in Tolegre village in South Garo Hills district has got stolen, leaving residents of the Garo Hills fuming with anger.

In May last year, an expedition led by the Core Geo Expedition team had unearthed the fossil in the village after scouring the area for over a month. The fossil, as per preliminary estimates, dated back to about 35-40 million years and belonged to either the genus Rhodocetus or Amulocetus (extinct now).

This prehistoric animal is believed to be the land ancestor of the whales.

Following the Core Geo team, a Geological Survey of India (GSI) team also reached the site last year where they took samples from the site in an effort to verify the findings.

The major part of the fossil was protected by the villagers who forbade further intrusion into the area. In fact, even the district administration was asked not to visit the site in order to preserve the site and its contents.

However, a source stated that the fossil was stolen, allegedly two nights ago after someone broke into the place and dug the entire section up.

Upon hearing of the theft, the SP of South Garo Hills was informed who, after confirming the development, stated that villagers had verbally confirmed the theft.

"A team visited the site on January 27 after the theft came to light. They were, however, unable to contact the Nokma or the secretary of the village as they were working in their fields. However, other villagers confirmed the development. The villagers are currently contemplating filing a police com-plaint on the theft," stated SP Shailendra Bamaniya.

The theft, as per sources, may have taken place several days ago as it was discovered only after a recent visit by a senior officer. The site had since remained protected by local residents of Tolegre with visits being barred.