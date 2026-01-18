306 acres of illegal poppy fields destroyed in Manipur hills in six days

Imphal, Jan 18: In a major anti-narcotics crackdown, Central and state security forces have destroyed more than 306 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur’s mountainous Kangpokpi district within six days.

The joint operations were carried out between January 12 and January 17 by Central and state security forces, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the state Forest Department.

A senior police official said that the joint teams, comprising the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, also destroyed 43 temporary huts erected by poppy cultivators.

Several spray pumps, pipes, salts and pesticides found at the sites were seized and destroyed.

The official said that the destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield over 2,080 kg of opium, valued at several crores of rupees in the illegal market.

He added that in separate joint operations conducted in November and December last year, the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, Border Security Force (BSF), NCB and Manipur Police destroyed more than 1,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across the state’s mountainous districts.

The illegal cultivation was primarily spread across six hill districts, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Senapati.

According to the police official, the destruction of over 1,000 acres of poppy fields during the two months had the potential to prevent the production of nearly 9,000 kg of opium, worth several hundred crores of rupees.

A Defence spokesman said that the intensive operations against illicit poppy cultivation were conducted under extremely challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, highlighting the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles and other security forces to curb narcotics production.

A senior state government official said that as part of the Manipur government’s ongoing “war against drugs”, security forces and enforcement agencies have destroyed hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation over the years, largely on government and forest lands.

In 2020, authorities identified 8,057 acres of poppy fields in the state, of which 1,695 acres were destroyed.

By 2024 and 2025, the area under identified poppy cultivation had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the state and Central governments’ multi-pronged strategy, the official said.

The Defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles follows a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities, leading to legal action against cultivators, facilitators and financiers.

He added that the force remains determined to eliminate poppy cultivation along the India-Myanmar border and reiterated its commitment to ensuring long-term stability and security in Manipur and adjoining regions.

According to the Defence official, combating illegal poppy cultivation has remained a consistent priority for Assam Rifles, as reflected in its sustained operations over the years.

IANS