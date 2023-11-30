30 surrendered Myanmar army personnel airlifted from Mizoram to Moreh

Guwahati, Nov 30: Another batch of 30 Myanmar army personnel were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters from Mizoram to Moreh in Manipur.

According to a senior state home department official, the Myanmar army personnel surrendered themselves before the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police.

It may be mentioned that until now 104 Myanmar personnel have been airlifted from Mizoram.

As per reports, the first batch of 15 Myanmar army personnel were airlifted on Wednesday morning and another 15 were airlifted later in the day.