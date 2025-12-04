3 PM-DevINE projects in Northeast done, 41 worth Rs 5,500 Cr in progress: Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 4: As many as 44 projects worth about Rs 5,700 crore have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE), Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said, adding that the Ministry is set to utilise the scheme outlay.

Chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday, Scindia said the Centre is committed to ensuring rapid, transparent, and outcome-oriented development in the region, with PM-DevINE serving as a key catalyst for infrastructure and socio-economic transformation.

He said the scheme has a total outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the period 2022-2023 to 2025-2026, and as of October 31, 2025, 44 projects worth about Rs 5,700 crore have been sanctioned.

"Three out of the sanctioned projects worth about Rs 176 crore have been completed, and 41 projects worth about Rs 5,500 crore are currently under progress. Further, projects worth Rs 111 crore have been approved in-principle, with more projects worth Rs 625 crore in the pipeline," Scindia said, adding that the Ministry was on track to fully utilise the scheme outlay.

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) also termed the initiative the "most important scheme of the ministry" and said it was conceptualised in the Union Budget 2022-2023, according to an official release.

Responding to points raised by the members, the minister provided specific details of projects under implementation in Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

On a suggestion for tourism sector projects in Tripura, Scindia informed the members that tourist circuits with world-class facilities will be developed in each of the northeastern states, at selected locations identified in consultation with the state governments.

To begin with, Sohra Circuit in Meghalaya and Matabari Circuit in Tripura are being taken up on a pilot basis, he said.

Besides strengthening of infrastructure, the tourist circuit project will have a strong focus on capacity-building to ensure the availability of good-quality skilled manpower to support the growth in tourism and for a better tourist experience.

