3 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry in Arunachal; ammunition, currencies seized

Itanagar, Aug 5: 3 Three Myanmar nationals were arrested on Monday for entering India illegally in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The individuals, identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), Akhi Yoha Lisu (22), and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), all from Sago village in Myanmar's Putao district, were brought to the Wakro police station, Lohit's senior superintendent of police, Tumme Amo, said.

Amo told The Assam Tribune that country-made ammunition, including a 5.56 rifle, a 7.62 mm long-barrel rifle, 26 live cartridges, and currencies from China and India, were seized from the trio.

A case under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Arms Act has been filed against them, the SP added.

The SP, however, denied any links between the arrested individuals and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) or any other proscribed outfits.

Currently, the trio is being jointly interrogated by the local police, the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Special Branch (SB), Amo informed.

According to information procured by the Assam Tribune, the trio had entered India through Vijaynagar, trekking for approximately a week to reach Wakro, and killed a deer during the trek.

Reportedly, Adeh had illegally entered India last year and stayed in Kathan village under Wakro Circle for two months.

He met Samirso Halai of Kathan village in Deban Forest in January 2023, leading to his extended stay at Samirso's residence before returning to Myanmar.

This year, in the first week of June, Adeh, along with Akhi and Ngwaphata, returned to Kathan and started staying with Samirso again.

Adeh was also spotted shopping in Wakro with Samirso on July 1, only to return to Kathan the same day.

The Assam Tribune has learnt that the trio had been residing with Samirso since June, and it was only after two months that they were apprehended from Kathan village.

“So, in total, Adeh stayed in India for almost four months,” an official said, adding that Samirso had employed Adeh at his residence in Kathan village.

“The Mishmi people, who have ancestral land in Kathan, are reportedly concerned about alleged encroachment by the Chakmas of Diyun and often employ individuals to safeguard their farms and property,” the official further informed.

Adeh reportedly also has a cousin, Phuyosi Yobin, residing in Gandhigram in Arunachal Pradesh’s Vijaynagar, an area inhabited by the Lisu tribe.

Notably, the Lisus, also known as Yobins, are part of the Tibeto-Burman family and reside in the adjoining hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh, China, Myanmar, and Thailand.