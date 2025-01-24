3 militants arrested, arms recovered in multiple operations

Imphal, Jan. 24: Security forces arrested three cadres of banned outfits who were involved in extortion in separate operations at Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

From Uningkhong under Khongjom police station in Thoubal district, two active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), involved in extortion were arrested on Thursday.

They have been identified as Thokchom Luxmikanta Singh (28) and Dinesh Thokchom (23), police said.

Police further added that two 9mm Pistol with magazines, ammunitions, cash worth Rs 10,000, mobile handsets and 1 four-wheeler were recovered from their possession.

In another operation, on January 22, Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), who was involved in extortion activities.

He has been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24), from Langol Type III in Imphal West district.

Security forces in operations at Fungei Ching in Thoubal district recovered one Single Bore Gun, one country made Pistol along with magazine, one 9mm Pistol Magazine, ten 36 HE Hand Grenade, one Radio Set (Baofeng), ammunitions and other articles as well.

Meanwhile, in operations near the jungles of Zairol and Uchathol in Jiribam district, one SMG Carbine with Magazine, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Bore Gun, sixty live ammunition, five UBGL rounds and two grenades were recovered.

Additionally, 1 air gun rifle, 2 nos. of HE grenade without detonator, 2 nos. of 51 mm live HE shells, 10 nos. of 7.62 mm live ammunition, 15 nos. of empty case of AK Rifle, 4 nos. of stun shell (normal), 2 nos. of BP plate, and other items from Kakching district were recovered.