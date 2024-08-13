3 films, 1 documentary from NE to shine at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

Guwahati, August 13: In a celebration of Northeast’s unique stories, three films and one documentary from the region are set to be showcased at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, beginning August 15.

The selected works include Rimdogittanga (Rapture) in Garo, Gorai Phakhri (Wild Swans) in Bodo, Joseph’s Son in Manipuri, and the documentary Flickering Lights in Tangkhul.

These films will be featured in the prestigious “Beyond Bollywood” section of the festival.

Dominic Sangma, the director of Rapture, expressed his delight over the film's international recognition.

“My film has been receiving accolades across the world. It is the only Indian film apart from Agra (2023) to be released in 100 theatres across France this year, made by an independent art house,” Sangma told The Assam Tribune.

Rapture, a 127-minute film, tells the story of a 10-year-old boy suffering from night blindness, living in a village gripped by fear of child-kidnappers and an ominous prophecy of an “apocalyptic darkness” lasting 80 days.

The film has already been screened at the Locarno International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and won the NETPAC Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023.

Sangma highlighted the film’s international collaboration, involving producers from the Netherlands, Qatar, Switzerland, China, and India. “The film’s actors are all first-time performers, and it is set for release in the Garo Hills on August 15,” he said.

Gorai Phakhri, directed by Rajni Basumatary, is set in Bodoland and follows the journey of a doctoral student, Preeti, whose idealised view of rural life is challenged by the harsh realities of militarisation and patriarchy in a post-conflict society.

The film has been screened at the Vancouver Film Festival and won “Best Film” at the Kolkata International Film Festival and Nepal International Film Festival in 2024.

Joseph’s Son, directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, stars Padma Shri-winning singer-songwriter, Rewben Mashangva and has a running time of 85 minutes.

The film explores the emotional journey of Joseph, a musician, as he searches for his missing son, confronting his inner demons and past conflicts.

The film was screened at the Shanghai Film Festival in 2023 and won the “Special Jury Award” at the Kolkata International Film Festival, as well as the “Best Director” Award at the North East Film Festival in 2024.

The documentary Flickering Lights, directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, with a 90-minute runtime, depicts the struggles and hopes of residents in a remote village on the Indo-Myanmar border as they await electricity.

The documentary has won the “Best Cinematography Award” at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam and has been screened at the Busan International Film Festival, Bengaluru International Film Festival, and Doc Edge Film Festival in New Zealand.

These selections underscore the growing recognition of Northeastern cinema on the global stage and highlight the region's rich cultural diversity, unique storytelling, and artistic excellence.