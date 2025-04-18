3-day event celebrating Meghalaya's culinary heritage to kick off from May 1

Shillong, April 18: A three-day event celebrating Meghalaya's rich culinary and cultural heritage dubbed Culinary Cascade 2025 will be held at the picturesque Ward's Lake in Shillong from May 1.

The event being organised by the State Tourism Department will feature local farm produce, grown both traditionally and hydroponically.

Locally produced spices, tea, coffee, and brew will also be available.

Street food including local delicacies like dohsnam, ktung, and shanaiong, will be served in traditional style as well as in new format, along with the latest food trends like 'boba', 'ramen', Korean cuisine, progressive baking, and locally inspired snacks like BYOChips and Hotspud.

The organisers stated that the culinary event would seek to reconnect communities with their roots, bridge generational gaps, and honour traditional wisdom.

It will focus on indigenous knowledge, sustainability, and fostering close relationships with local farmers. The spotlight will be on the flavours, stories, and cultural practices that shape Meghalaya's identity.

"Culinary Cascade will not only recognise the regional elements but also draw inspiration from international cuisines culminating in an elevated fusion of local and global," the organisers added.

Moreover, there will be live cooking demonstrations with popular chefs and associates from culinary institutes. Guests will learn from practitioners of smoked meat and fermented food, explore food innovation, and participate in discussions with chefs, professors, and food writers.

- By Staff Correspondent