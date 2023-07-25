3 arrested in Mizoram explosives seizure case by NIA

Guwahati, Jul 25: In connection with the ongoing investigation of the Mizoram explosives, arms, and ammunition seizure case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended three people, one of which is a Myanmar national, the agency said on Tuesday.

The three arrestees have been identified as Henry Siangnuna, C. Laldinsaga, and J. Rohlupuia.

It may be mentioned that the three suspects were arrested on Monday following a thorough investigation, which was conducted at four locations in Mizoram.

Further investigation is underway.