3 active cadres from proscribed KKYL arrested with arms in Imphal West

Guwahati, Oct. 18: In an operation conducted by the Manipur police, three active cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested on Thursday.

The individuals, identified as Jiten Sana Rk (40), Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi (49), and Aheibam Jimson (28), were arrested from Imphal West district in Manipur on grounds of possessing sophisticated arms and ammunition.

The cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the three individuals included one AK rifle with a magazine and five rounds, one Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle with three magazines and 15 rounds, one Joint Venture Protective Carbine with two magazines and 140 rounds, and an INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) magazine. A four-wheeler vehicle was also seized during the raid.

Other items recovered from the arrested individuals include three mobile handsets with six SIM cards, two Aadhaar cards, and one wallet from their possession.



According to a police report, a case has been registered against the three individuals for necessary action.

Notably, the Manipur Police Control Room issued a press note, stating that security forces have ramped up search operations and area domination activities in the vulnerable areas of the state’s hill and valley districts. The police have ensured the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highways 37 and 2, escorting 95 and 305 vehicles, respectively, on Thursday.

In addition to the arrests, the press note read that a total of 112 nakas and checkpoints have been installed across various districts in Manipur to maintain law and order. However, no detentions were made concerning any violations during this period.

Manipur has been reeling under violence following clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities that erupted in May 2023.

Miscreant elements from various communities in Manipur have been involved in acquiring of arms through various unfair means ever since the outbreak of violence.

Addressing the press in September, security adviser Kuldiep Singh stated that among the 6,000 arms looted in the state, a total of 2,681 weapons have been seized and recovered. Of the recovered weapons, 1,200 were looted, while 1,400 were non-looted. Out of the 1,400, around 800 weapons are sophisticated, as stated by Singh.