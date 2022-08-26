2nd Manipur Olympic Games 2022 begins with a colourful opening ceremony

Imphal, Aug 26: The 2nd edition of Manipur Olympic Games 2022 involving 34 sports disciplines including the indigenous games of the state begins with a colourful opening ceremony this afternoon at the Mapal Kangjeibung, world's oldest living pologround located in the heart of state capital.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan who is also the governor of West Bengal and chief minister N Biren Singh along with state youths affairs & sports minister Govindas Konthoujam and President Dr Thokchom Radheshyam of Manipur Olympic Association(MOA)were present during the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held at 16 venues across the state.

MLAs Nishikant Sapam (Keishamthong constituency) and Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei Constituency),both vice chairman of organising committee also present in the day's opening ceremony.

Around 6000 sports persons representing all the 16 districts including those from every nook and corner of the state are participating in the Games.According to MOA President Dr Radheshyam, the main objective of state level competition is to create a better platform for the state sportspersons for their timely training and practice for the upcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games (Meghalaya) from October 30 to November 6 this year and 36th National Games 2022(Gujarat) from September 27 to October 10 this year.

In the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the state produced seven athletes to represent the country and five of them returned home with one gold, three silver and one bronze medals.It may be mentioned that the state had so far produced 19 olympians since the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.Of them seven are from Hockey,four each from boxing and weightlifting,three from judo and one from archery.