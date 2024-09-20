28.5kg of IEDs recovered & neutralised in Manipur

Imphal, Sept. 20: A potential threat to life and property was averted after a large quantity of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing approximately 28.5 kg, was recovered in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops of the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation incorporating Army Explosive Detection Dogs, resulting in the recovery of the IEDs at Bongjang and Itham villages.

Sources informed that the IEDs were diffused by experts from Army engineers on Thursday evening.

Notably, the recovery of IEDs is the second haul for security forces in the past three months.

Earlier on July 20, eight IEDs weighing about 33 kg were recovered and neutralised by the bomb disposal team of the Indian Army in Saichang Itham in Imphal East.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police on Thursday arrested three active cadres from the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Ghari Awang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The arrested cadres were identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24), Yumnam Lanchenba (21), and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52).

The three cadres were involved in extortion activities in Sekmai and Thangmeiband areas, according to police reports. From their possession, the police recovered one pistol along with one magazine, one live round of ammunition, five mobile phones, one wallet, and one four-wheeler vehicle.

Following the recovery of IEDs and the arrest of the three KYKL cadres, the Manipur Police issued a statement that movement of vehicles along NH-2 and Nh-37 carrying essential items was ensured.

The police statement further stated that checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur.