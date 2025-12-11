26th Hornbill Festival concludes, showcasing Naga heritage, dance, & music

Kohima, Dec 11: The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival culminated with pomp and gaiety at Unity Plaza in the Naga heritage village, Kisama, on Wednesday evening, with glittering performances by cultural troupes illuminating the closing ceremony.

The cultural show featured performances by several Naga tribes, each presenting their rich traditional heritage through song, dance, and indigenous games, while Nagaland’s Task Force for Music and Arts enthralled the visitors and well-wishers with stimulating and spectacular performances.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, Miss Nagaland 2025 Linoka K Achumi, and other dignitaries lit the ritualistic bonfire marking the formal culmination of the festival.

In his festival message, Zeliang highlighted why the Hornbill Festival is cherished as the ‘Festival of Festivals’. He said the festival is a space where traditions, culture, and cuisine of the Naga people are proudly showcased and celebrated.

“This festival has offered our tribes, villages, craftsmen, entrepreneurs, and youth a meaningful platform to present our magnificent diversity and talents to the world. More than a celebration, it has served as a meeting ground where cultures intersect, generations connect, and aspirations take shape,” he stated.

He noted that the misgivings about Nagaland and the Naga people, often shaped by distance and misunderstanding, are now being dispelled as visitors experience “our warm hospitality, our kindness and our rich cultural tapestry”.

Tourism and Higher Education Minister and festival host Temjen Imna Along, in his closing address, thanked the visitors, friends, well-wishers, and tourists for attending the Hornbill Festival.

He lauded the artistes and performers for their resilience in showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the Nagas to the outside world.

While thanking the country and State partners, Along said the relationship and collaboration built together through the festival would continue for a lifetime.

Special guest for the culmination programme of the festival, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said the Hornbill Festival has given the world a window to see the North East, especially Nagaland.

The Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of Ireland, India, Raymond Mullen, said their entire team has been deeply moved and overwhelmed by the generosity, friendship, and warmth shown to them by the people of Nagaland.

Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of the Republic of Malta to India, said Nagaland holds a special place in his heart, a place where he can see and feel the warmth of the people.