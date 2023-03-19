26 stolen bikes recovered in several locations of Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, March 19: In connection with the theft of 26 motorbikes from 2022 and 2023, the Namsai Police detained four bike lifters on Saturday.

Reportedly the stolen motorcycles were found in several locations of Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the twenty-six motorcycles there were three Royal Enfields, three Super Splendors, eleven Bajaj Pulsars, three Glamour bikes, two Yamahas, two Apache bikes, one TVS Rider and one scooter

According to the Superintendent of Police four two-wheelers were discovered in Dambuk, nine in Mudoi (Changlang), one in Anini and the rest twelve were recovered in the Insu/Insa region of Chongkhan police station in Namsai district.