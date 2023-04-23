254 4G mobile towers to be set up in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, Apr 23: At least 254 4G mobile towers have been announced to be provided to Arunachal Pradesh to improve the telephone connectivity in northeastern the state.

The government has approved the construction of 2,605 4G mobile towers for providing connectivity to more than 3,721 villages in Arunachal Pradesh with a total outlay of Rs 2,675 crore.

Moreover, the beneficiaries shall be able to access to high-speed network connectivity to residents which ensure various digital services in sectors like education, health, e-commerce, and agriculture leading to socio-economic development.

“The launch has happened mostly in border areas. By and large, most of the villages will be in border areas. Our district headquarters like Itanagar are already connected. The target is to reach out to unconnected and unreached locations,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said after a ceremony to dedicate the initial set of 254 mobile towers.

Union Telecom and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

Rijiju said the security forces and people in the border area used to depend on mobile SIMs of a Nepalese company for communication but things changed after he informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised that in past 8 years, Government of India’s efforts has brought great connectivity for railways, road and telecommunications bringing overall connectivity in the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in response to people’s reaction to development of Arunachal Pradesh, said, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh are exceptional. They are unwavering in their spirit of patriotism. It’s an honour to work for this great state and help it realise it’s true potential.”