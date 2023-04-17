85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

25-year-old woman's body found hanging from a tree in Cachar

By Staff Correspondent
25-year-old womans body found hanging from a tree in Cachar
X
  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Silchar, April 17: Police recovered body of a 25-year-old woman from Bhangarpar area under Borkhola police station in Cachar district on Sunday.

According to police, the family of the deceased alleged in an FIR that the woman was killed and then hanged on a tree. However, incharge of Bhangarpar Out Post informed that based on the FIR, two persons have been apprehended and they will be produced before the Court.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for post-mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Staff Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
25-year-old womans body found hanging from a tree in Cachar

Silchar, April 17: Police recovered body of a 25-year-old woman from Bhangarpar area under Borkhola police station in Cachar district on Sunday.

According to police, the family of the deceased alleged in an FIR that the woman was killed and then hanged on a tree. However, incharge of Bhangarpar Out Post informed that based on the FIR, two persons have been apprehended and they will be produced before the Court.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for post-mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Staff Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X