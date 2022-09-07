242nd Heikru Hidongba festival celebrated in Manipur

Imphal,Sept 7: The242nd Heikru Hidongba festival 2022 was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Manipur Tuesday. The festival is organised under the aegis of Bijoy Govinda Sevayet Committee at Bijoy Govinda moat at Sagolband in Imphal West district on the 11th day of the Manipuri month Langban to bring prosperity to the community.

Apart from performing religious rituals to predict the fortune of the state, and paying obeisance to the Gods for bountiful blessings, a boat race is the main highlight of the festival. Manipur & West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and Patsoi MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor attended the festival.



Many people thronged the Bijoy Govinda moat at Sagolband in Imphal West district to witness the festival, particularly the traditional boat race. Introduced during the reign of King Bheigyachandra in 1779, Heikru Hidongba is a festival of great cultural and religious significance where prayers and rituals are performed for prosperity and sanctity.



According to the organising committee, a garland is prepared with 108 Heikru (gooseberry) on the day of the race. Another garland is prepared with 108 rice grains, with each grain picked by fingers from its husk.

Heikru Hidongba is performed at the moat of Bijoy Govinda every year on the 11th day of the Manipuri Calendar Month Langban with elements of religion, custom and other traditional beliefs of creation.



It holds an important place in Manipuri history as it is one of the several festivals started during the reign of King Bheigyachandra.



Heikru Hidongba denotes a twin boat sanctified by the presence of deity amidst chanting of Sankirtana and music during the course of which aarti is offered.

