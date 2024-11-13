24-hr shutdown paralyses Manipur as civil society demands action on surge in violence

Imphal, Nov. 13: Life in Manipur ground to a halt on Wednesday as a 24-hour shutdown, imposed by a coalition of 13 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), brought the state’s main markets, schools, colleges, and offices to a standstill.

The shutdown, which began on Tuesday afternoon and is on till 6 pm on Wednesday, was called by the coalition as a mark of protest against the state government’s alleged inability to address recent violence that have escalated tensions and uprooted communities across the region.

Nahakpam Santa, a prominent representative of the coalition, criticised the state government for its perceived inaction, claiming it had failed to protect the indigenous Meitei population from continuous attacks. Santa demanded that the government present a clear plan to restore peace within 24 hours.

The coalition also issued urgent demands, calling for the government to locate and rescue six missing hostages, including children, who are believed to be held by armed militants.

Additionally, they sought justice for Sapam Sophia, a victim of a violent attack on November 9. The CSOs warned that if their demands remain unmet, they would initiate larger-scale public protests.

The unrest has been worsened by a violent encounter on Monday in Jiribam district, where a gunbattle broke out between the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) and armed militants.

The confrontation began when militants, dressed in camouflage and armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked the Borobekra police station and later set fire to shops in Jakurador Karong.

They also attacked a local area and a CRPF camp, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire. The CRPF managed to kill 11 militants in the clash, although one jawan sustained injuries.

On Tuesday, Manipur Police IGP (Operations) IK Muivah addressed the public, highlighting that police forces exercise restraint but are compelled to respond with force when attacked with high-grade weaponry.

As the shutdown continues, concerns linger over the deteriorating security situation in Manipur, with locals pressing for a comprehensive strategy from the government to address the recent surge in violence.