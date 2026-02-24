24-hr shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur over MLA Valte's passing

Churachandpur, Feb 24: A 24-hour shutdown is being observed across Churachandpur district from 6 am on Tuesday in honour of deceased MLA Vungzagin Valte, with business establishments, educational institutions and offices, both public and private remaining closed as a mark of respect.

The closure called by civil society and student bodies following Valte’s demise, exempted Students appearing for Board and Council examinations from the shutdown upon producing admit cards, while essential and emergency services have been kept outside its purview.

Valte’s passing has intensified political undercurrents in the hill districts, with civil society groups asserting that lasting peace would require constitutional safeguards and structural political arrangements to ensure security and justice.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) described Valte’s death as a painful testimony to the suffering endured by the Kuki-Zo community and reiterated its demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature.

“In these circumstances, the demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature is not a political ambition but a question of survival, dignity, and constitutional rights,” a press release noted.

Student bodies, including the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur district, also called for district-wide mourning and urged the public to participate in receiving the mortal remains while maintaining solemnity during funeral proceedings.

Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace as funeral rites continue under security arrangements.

Earlier on Monday, the mortal remains reached the Mizoram–Manipur border at Tuivai River around 1:25 am, where leaders of the Zomi Council, Zomi Youth Association (ZYA) and supporters received the body.

The cortege proceeded via Sinzawl village and later towards Thanlon sub-division, with people lining the NEC road to offer floral tributes.

Valte, the sitting BJP MLA from Thanlon Assembly Constituency, breathed his last on February 21 at Medanta Hospital in Delhi after nearly one-and-a-half years of medical treatment.

He had sustained injuries after being brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, during the early phase of the Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence.

Following months of critical care at Apollo Hospital, he underwent advanced treatment in Delhi.

After briefly returning home to New Lamka upon signs of recovery, his health deteriorated on February 7 due to pulmonary edema.

He was first admitted to the district hospital and later airlifted to Delhi from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.

Despite nearly 12 days in intensive care at Medanta Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

He is reported to be the first sitting elected representative to lose his life in the ongoing ethnic violence that began in May 2023.