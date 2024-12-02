23,910 visitors, global dignitaries attend opening day of 25th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 2: Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill Festival commenced on Sunday at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, attracting dignitaries, diplomats, and tourists from across the globe.

The 25th edition of the festival saw an impressive opening-day turnout, with 23,910 visitors recorded at Kisama. Official data indicated the footfall comprised 513 foreign tourists, 5,486 domestic visitors, and 17,911 local attendees.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan described the event as a testament to the state’s cultural richness and its unifying spirit.

“The festival is a platform where tradition and modernity converge, fostering mutual respect and understanding. It serves as a bridge across cultures and continents, offering visitors a chance to experience Nagaland’s traditional dances, folk music, cuisine, and hospitality,” he said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed partner countries—the United States, Peru, Japan, and Wales—along with partner states, Telangana and Sikkim.









“The festival has transcended borders, uniting communities and nations.”

He emphasised that the festival embodies the spirit of the Naga way of life while preserving the cultural legacy passed down through generations. “The festival has transcended borders, uniting communities and nations,” he said, crediting its success to the resilience and unity of the Naga people.

Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, highlighted the historical ties between Nagaland and Japan dating back to World War II. He noted ongoing collaborations and mentioned that over 100 youth from Nagaland and the Northeast are contributing to various sectors in Japan.

Ono also celebrated the recent success of the Nagaland Anime Junkie Festival, which drew 10,000 participants in Kohima, and expressed optimism for continued cultural exchanges.

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Dr. AR Rahman, a special guest at the event, lauded Nagaland for its celebration of peace, music, and youth amidst global chaos. Rahman also revealed that he had produced a documentary film featuring the state.









The inaugural ceremony concluded with Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along delivering a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of international delegates and participants in making the festival a global celebration of culture and unity.