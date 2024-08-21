23-yr-old employee molested by NEC cashier in Shillong; accused sent to 14-day custody

Shillong, Aug 21:A cashier with the North Eastern Council (NEC) has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old employee at his official quarters in Motinagar on Monday.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger, confirmed to the press on Tuesday that the Laitumkhrah police received information on Monday evening about a possible rape case at the NEC campus.

The officer-in-charge of the police station was immediately dispatched to investigate, leading to the arrest of the accused and the questioning of both the accused and the alleged victim at the police station.

The victim, who was appointed to the NEC on compassionate grounds following her father's death, had been working under the accused for over a year.

Following the incident, she was taken for a medical examination at Ganesh MCH Hospital, after which a formal case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the law.

The victim's relatives have appealed to women’s groups and pressure groups to support the family in their quest for justice.

The case has drawn significant attention, with many demanding swift and stringent action against the accused.

In a parallel development, students from Women’s College, Shillong, took to the streets on Tuesday in a protest march in solidarity with the ongoing demonstrations over the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Holding placards and posters, the students marched through the city, braving heavy rain, to condemn the brutal incident that has sent shockwaves across the country.

The students called for an end to violence against women and demanded justice for the victim in Kolkata, further amplifying the nationwide outcry for stronger protections for women.