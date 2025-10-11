22-yr-old arrested for alleged sexual assault & murder of minor in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 11: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of the Umiam police station area, was apprehended the same day. The incident occurred on October 9 in the Mawlasnai outpost area under the jurisdiction of Umiam police station.

According to police, the victim went missing around 11 a.m. after returning from school. Her body was later discovered at around 7:20 p.m. that evening.

The Meghalaya Forensic Crime Scene Unit (MFCSU) examined the site and collected evidence before the body was sent to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"Investigation is underway and we will file the chargesheet within 14 days after completing all legal formalities. We will also ensure a fast-track trial so that the accused is convicted within the next three to four months," district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

Authorities said the accused will be listed in the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO).









PTI