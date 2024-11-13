21-yr-old Mizo soldier dies in Gaza fighting

Aizawl, Nove 13: Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, a 21-year-old soldier of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and a native of Mizoram, was among four Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with the Hamas in northern Gaza on Monday. Zolat, a resident of Afula, served in the 92nd battalion of the Kfir brigade. He is the first Mizo soldier reported to have died in the ongoing conflict, which began following the deadly Hamas strike on Israel on October 7, 2023, according to sources in the Mizo community in Israel.

Born in Kolasib town along Mizoram's border with Assam in 2003, Zolat was the son of Dagan Zohmingthanga Zolat and Madini Zolat. The family migrated to Israel in 2006 under the 'aliyah' (Law of Return) after being recognised as part of the Bnei Menashe community, which claims descent from one of the lost tribes of Israel. The family was granted Israeli citizenship before their departure from India. Zolat was the second youngest of four siblings, with his elder sisters also serving in the IDF. There was an outpouring of grief over his death, with condolences flooding social media platforms from the Mizo community and others.

The Bnei Menashe community, which includes thousands from Mizoram and Manipur, was formally recognised in 2005 by Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar as descendants of one of the lost tribes after a thorough review. Since then, many have migrated to Israel, fulfilling their aspirations to return to the Promised Land.

Zolat's sacrifice has been mourned deeply within the community, both in Israel and his native Mizoram.





