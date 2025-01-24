21 women accused in horrific assault on victim in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 24: A woman was assaulted and her head was shaved by a group of 21 women in the Lalsingmura area unser the Sepahijala district of Tripura. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, when the assailants stormed into the woman's house and subjected her to physical abuse.

According to police reports from Bishalgarh Women's Police Station, the attackers were reportedly members of a local Self Help Group (SHG) tat offers microfinance loans at low interest rates. The victim has allegedly defaulted on repaying the loan installments, which prompted the SHG members to take the drastic action.

The victim, in her statement t the police, revealed the terrifying events that unfolded when the group arrived at her house.

"I was not aware that they would come. They suddenly entered my house while I was preparing tea. Some of them dragged me outside and overpowered me, despite my resistance. My husband was not at home, and my child was crying for mercy, but they ignored his please. They shaved my head in front of my child, I feel extremely disgusted and humiliated", the victim recounted.

As soon as the police were informed, officer-in-charge Sheuli Das of Bishalgarh women's police station rushed to the scene with her team. The woman was rescued and taken to a safe location within the police station. An FIR was lodged against the 21 women, all of whom have been named and identified in the case.

the police launched a full investigation into the assault, and action will be taken against the accused, who believed to have acted in retaliation for the victim's default on the loan.

Authorities have expressed their concern over the growing incidents of violence linked to microfinance groups, urging stricter monitoring.