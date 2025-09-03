20,405 voters enrolled in Mizoram’s Dampa constituency for 2025 bye-election

Aizawl, Sept 3: The Dampa Assembly constituency has 20,405 registered voters in the draft electoral roll for 2025, according to figures released by Mamit District Election Officer K Laltlawmlova on Tuesday. Of these voters, 10,425 are men and 9,980 women, spread across 41 polling stations.

The draft roll was issued as part of the Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2025, and will serve as the basis for the by-election to the Dampa seat, which fell vacant following the death of sitting MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

In terms of demographic balance, the draft roll indicates a sex ratio of 957 women per 1,000 men, making Dampa one of the few constituencies in Mizoram where male voters outnumber females.

Dampa, which shares the boundary with Bangladesh and lies close to Tripura, has a sizeable minority population. Historically, it has often returned Congress candidates, though the BJP has been eyeing the constituency as a potential entry point in Mizoram politics.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has already announced its nominee – popular singer Vanlalsailova, who contested unsuccessfully from the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. The MNF is preparing to name its candidate on Wednesday, with insiders suggesting that senior vice president and former minister Dr R Lalthangliana is the frontrunner.





