2024 Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up with big news: Nick Carter to headline 2025 edition

Shillong, Nov 17: The two-day Cherry Blossom Festival at Bhoiryongbong concluded on Saturday, leaving music lovers in the Northeast with vibrant memories and exciting news for the future.

As the festival wrapped up with an electrifying crowd and stunning musical performances, an announcement was made that would have fans buzzing until the 2025 edition - Nick Carter, from the 90’s iconic pop group, Backstreet Boys, will headline next year’s festival.

This year’s festival was a celebration of musical diversity, featuring an eclectic lineup that spanned multiple decades, ensuring that every attendee—from the youngest to the oldest—found something to groove to.

Day one kicked off with a bang as the iconic Boney M took the stage. Their timeless disco hits like “Daddy Cool,” “Rivers of Babylon,” and “Rasputin” had festivalgoers swaying and singing along.

But the excitement didn’t stop there. Global R&B sensation Akon followed up with a string of his biggest hits, including the ever-popular “Lonely,” delighting the crowd with his unmistakable voice and charisma.

Day two saw the energy shift to contemporary beats, with DJ R3hab sending waves of electric excitement through the crowd. Kanika Kapoor, known for her energetic and catchy tunes, including “Baby Doll,” got the audience singing along.

The headliner of the day, Clean Bandit, brought their signature blend of electro-pop and dance-pop music, captivating festivalgoers with an unforgettable performance.

While the music was the star of the show, the Cherry Blossom Festival had plenty more to offer. The festival grounds were dotted with food stalls serving an array of delicious cuisines, providing a perfect complement to the vibrant atmosphere.

The Japan Arena, a special feature of the festival, was a hit among visitors, offering a deep dive into Japan’s culture, heritage, and food. The arena’s exhibits brought a taste of Japan’s rich traditions to the heart of the festival, making it a cultural experience that went beyond music.

Throughout both days, the festival created an ideal environment for relaxation and enjoyment.

But it wasn’t just the performers and organisers who had something to celebrate. The announcement of Nick Carter headlining the 2025 edition of the festival sent waves of excitement through the crowd.

For many, it was the perfect way to close out an already stellar event—looking forward to more big names, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments next year.